Nigeria congratulates Kuwait on her Independence Anniversary

February 26, 2025
by Peter Anayo071

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has extended his warm congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, His Excellency, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait on the joyous occasion of their Independence Anniversary.

 

The Acting Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kimiebi Ebienfa sent the felicitation of the Minister in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

 

This significant milestone he said is a testament to Kuwait’s resilience, progress, and commitment to peace and development. Nigeria and Kuwait share a long-standing relationship rooted in mutual respect, cooperation, and shared aspirations for global prosperity.

 

He said that he deeply values the bonds of friendship between the two nations and remains committed to strengthening bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

 

As Kuwait celebrates this momentous day, we commend its leadership for fostering stability, economic growth, and regional cooperation. Nigeria stands in solidarity with Kuwait and looks forward to deepening our partnership for the benefit of our people and the broader international community.

 

He added that the Nigerian Government congratulates the Government of the State of Kuwait on this historic occasion and wishes its people continued peace, prosperity, and success in the years ahead.

 

