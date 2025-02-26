NIA trains over 171 drivers, dispatch riders on sustainable eco-driving

33.1 C
by Kelvin Egerue

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has trained over 171 Drivers and Dispatch Riders of its member companies on sustainable driving practices, vehicle maintenance, and optimizing fuel consumption.

The training, facilitated by experts from the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), held at the Insurers House, Victoria Island, Lagos, on February 22 and 23, 2025, with the theme: “Sustainable Eco-Driving: Balancing the Environment, Equity, and Economy”.

The annual training was organised in line with NIA’s commitment to promoting initiatives that support safety, environmental responsibility, and efficiency within the transportation sector.

Speaking at the event, Ms Rose Okonkwo, Head of Training unit, NIA, emphasized the importance of eco-driving in reducing road accidents and improving road safety.

Okonkwo explained that the training equipped the drivers with skills that helps to enhance vehicle longevity and inculcate a better driving attitude, as well as driving rules that help them drive and operate in accordance with the law.

The General Manager of LASDRI, Mrs. Tiamiyu Afusat also present at the event, highlighted that the workshop was beneficial.

Tiamiyu explained that LASDRI partnered with NIA to increase the driving knowledge of drivers of her member companies and ensure a safer driving culture for professional drivers in the insurance industry.

She noted that the aim is to change the mindset of the drivers and maximise the knowledge gained to improve services to their companies.

The LASDRI boss encouraged corporate organizations to prioritize similar training for their drivers to boost efficiency and safety on Nigerian roads.

Participants engaged in hands-on training, eye tests, and a computerized board test conducted by LASDRI, while presented a certificate of attendance and the LASDRI re-certification card.

*UNDP partners NAICOM, NIA, NCRIB on Insurance Literacy, Consumer Protection Campaign* The Nigerian Insurers Association(NIA) on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, represented its member companies at the 2025 United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Insurance Literacy and Consumer Protection Campaign held at the Balogun Business Association Square(BBA), ASPAMDA Market, Lagos International Trade Fair, Badagry Road, in Lagos. The campaign, scheduled to hold across different states of the country, including the FCT, is in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Nigerian Insurers Association(NIA) and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB). NIA, represented by Mr Soji Oni, Controller Technical, explained risk management mechanisms for market risk improvement during the campaign. Oni stated that businesses are faced with different risks or unforeseen circumstances, and the best risk treatment is insurance. The NIA scribe noted that insurance is a key risk management tool for businesses, including stock-in-trade. ” For traders, we believe the right insurance product back up with risk improvement recommendations will be the cornerstone of their businesses success, providing them with the necessary security, peace of mind and confidence to navigate unexpected occurrence,”Oni said. The UNDP aims to enhance financial resilience and promote inclusive insurance as a vital tool for reducing poverty and building financial inclusion through its Insurance and Risk Finance Facility (IRFF). As part of UNDP’s plan, to achieve the focus of IRFF in Nigeria, the plan is to carry out a literacy campaign on insurance and consumer protection in the major market across Nigeria. This is expected to go a long way in assisting traders, who are major contributors to the Nigeria economy, ensure stability and sustainability of their businesses and, by extension, their family through many generations. Ajoke Adeyemi Head, Corporate Communications and Brand Management, NIA

Kelvin Egerue

