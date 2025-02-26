NIA trains over 171 drivers, dispatch riders on sustainable eco-driving

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has trained over 171 Drivers and Dispatch Riders of its member companies on sustainable driving practices, vehicle maintenance, and optimizing fuel consumption.

The training, facilitated by experts from the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), held at the Insurers House, Victoria Island, Lagos, on February 22 and 23, 2025, with the theme: “Sustainable Eco-Driving: Balancing the Environment, Equity, and Economy”.

The annual training was organised in line with NIA’s commitment to promoting initiatives that support safety, environmental responsibility, and efficiency within the transportation sector.

Speaking at the event, Ms Rose Okonkwo, Head of Training unit, NIA, emphasized the importance of eco-driving in reducing road accidents and improving road safety.

Okonkwo explained that the training equipped the drivers with skills that helps to enhance vehicle longevity and inculcate a better driving attitude, as well as driving rules that help them drive and operate in accordance with the law.

The General Manager of LASDRI, Mrs. Tiamiyu Afusat also present at the event, highlighted that the workshop was beneficial.

Tiamiyu explained that LASDRI partnered with NIA to increase the driving knowledge of drivers of her member companies and ensure a safer driving culture for professional drivers in the insurance industry.

She noted that the aim is to change the mindset of the drivers and maximise the knowledge gained to improve services to their companies.

The LASDRI boss encouraged corporate organizations to prioritize similar training for their drivers to boost efficiency and safety on Nigerian roads.

Participants engaged in hands-on training, eye tests, and a computerized board test conducted by LASDRI, while presented a certificate of attendance and the LASDRI re-certification card.