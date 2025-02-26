Nation’s GDP, home to over 25m people, serving as gateway to West Africa’s $650bn market

“With Nigeria’s largest seaport, the most robust financial sector, and a thriving manufacturing ecosystem, Lagos is not just leading in trade but is defining the future of industrialization on the continent.

“Under the visionary leadership of this administration, Lagos State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has experienced remarkable growth, increasing from N27 trillion to N41 trillion within four years. This economic expansion underscores our commitment to creating an environment where businesses can thrive and investments flourish,” she stated.

In his comment, the moderator of the panelists session, Olamide Ogunlaja reiterated that Nigeria has so much depended on oil for economic growth, saying “the group has been oil sector and non-oil sector. All other sectors have been grouped as one.

“It is a shame because of the abundant talents we have in the country that have not been harnessed. We have young talents that can make contributions,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2