Love in Full Bloom As Saviour Bassey Ties Nuptial Knot with Heartthrob in Dreamy Ceremony.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

In a beautiful celebration of love, Saviour Bassey tied the nuptial knot with his heartthrob in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family, classmates and friends. The couple, whose first meeting was in the house of the groom’s uncle had been dating for years before deciding to take the leap and spend the rest of their lives together.

The wedding reception ceremony, held at the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat auditorium penultimate Saturday in Uyo, was a stunning affair with a mix of traditional and modern elements. The bride, looking radiant in a custom-made lace gown, was escorted down the aisle by her father and the bridal train while the groom, dashing in a tailored tuxedo, couldn’t take his eyes off his beloved, making a power couple out of them from the way they danced into the hall.

As the couple carried out their first assignments, promising to love and cherish each other through thick and thin, the atmosphere was filled with emotion. The bride’s voice trembled with happiness as she promised to stand by her husband’s side forever, while the groom’s eyes shone with tears of joy. The copious tears running like a river on the groom’s cheeks proved beyond doubt that Nigerian men are very romantic.

The reception ceremony was chaired by a legal luminary and a law lecturer from the University of Uyo, Prof Joseph Udok who praised the couple’s love and commitment to each other. “Today, we gather to celebrate the union of two amazing individuals who have found their perfect match in each other,” he said. “May their love continue to grow stronger with each passing day.”

Speaking further, Prof Udok advised young men who would have loved to get married but can’t do so for fear of high bride price and the cost of wedding so expensive to cut their coat according to their size.

After all the formalities, the couple sealed their love with a romantic kiss, as the guests erupted into cheers and applause. The reception that followed was a lively celebration of the couple’s love, with great food, music, and dancing.

In an interview with our correspondent, the groom expressed his joy and gratitude, saying, “I’m the luckiest man alive to have found my soulmate. I promise to love and cherish her for all eternity.” The bride, beaming with happiness, added, “I’m so grateful to have you by my side. He’s my rock, my partner, and my best friend.”

As the newlyweds danced their first dance as husband and wife, surrounded by their loved ones and classmates the marriage christen, the “union of the products of Community Secondary Schools,” as the husband is a product of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo and wife that of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Okopedi Okobo, it was clear that theirs was love at first sight and same pedigree, would be a lasting one.