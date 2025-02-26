Governor Bala attends BON’s 80th general assembly, assures support for Media Houses

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the media as a cornerstone of democracy and good governance.

He gave this assurance in the 80th General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi.

He emphasized the importance of responsible journalism in shaping public discourse and fostering national unity.

Mohammed, however, reiterated his administration’s keenness to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in tackling misinformation and fake news, which pose significant threats to security.

Welcoming BON members to Bauchi, Governor Mohammed commended their efforts in ensuring the dissemination of credible information.

He highlighted his administration’s initiatives to enhance communication infrastructure, fostering a more conducive environment for media operations in the state.

Bala Mohammed commended BON for choosing Bauchi as the host city for this gathering, noting that the state remains a strong advocate for press freedom, media development, and responsible journalism.

The governor then highlighted various initiatives his administration has undertaken to enhance the performance of state-owned media organizations, particularly the Bauchi Radio Corporation BRC and the Bauchi Television Authority BATV.

In his address, the National Chairman of BON, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, represented by Vice President Zone B, Alhaji Isa Yusuf, reiterated the media’s vital role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2