Gov Umo Eno Urges New commissioners & Special Advisers To Work Hard For Benefit Of Akwa Ibom State.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Governor Umo Eno has sworn in new commissioners and special advisers with a charge on them to work hard to actualize the success of ARISE agenda for the benefit of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Advising the twenty three commissioners and special Adviser, Umo Eno told them to see their appointment and subsequent swearing in with immediate assignment of portfolio to each and every one of them as opportunity to serve as servant leaders and not to lord over the people.

It could be recalled that when the nomination list was out there was a violent protest by the people over certain names on the list. But the governor didn’t budge and still went ahead to submit the list to House of Assembly who cleared all the nominees and gave them a clean bill of health, even though it was obvious that they didn’t do any screening, which culminated in the yesterday swearing in.

However, the action of the governor was still leaving a sour taste in the mouth of some concerned citizens of the state who demanded explanation from him for not listening to the people, even when his decision hurts so much.

He, however, broke the ice to assuage the cynics in his

speech during the swearing-in of the commissioners and special advisers first, by calling his action deliberate, emphasizing that those men understand the importance of teamwork and harmony in achieving the state’s goals, at the same time assuring that they will not fail.

He reminded the newly appointed officials that their responsibilities were clearly outlined in the Roadmap, a comprehensive guide for the state’s development. As he addressed the gathering, Governor Eno’s passion for the state’s progress was palpable. He spoke of his ambitious economic blueprint, the “Arise Agenda,” which aimed to transform Akwa Ibom State into a thriving economic hub The governor’s vision was clear: to create a prosperous future for the people of Akwa Ibom, and he was counting on his new team to help him achieve it.

The ceremony marked a new beginning for Akwa Ibom State, and Governor Eno’s speech served as a rallying cry for his team to work together towards a common goal. With the right people in place, the governor was confident that his vision for the state would become a reality, and the people of Akwa Ibom would reap the benefits.

The new cabinet members who spoke through a spokesperson, vowed never to let the governor down as they pledged to work assiduously to actualize the his “ARISE” agenda blueprint.