EFCC arraigns 16 more Chinese nationals over alleged cyber terrorism, internet frauds in Lagos

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, arraigned 16 additional Chinese nationals before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, over alleged involvement in cyber-terrorism, internet fraud, and identity theft.

The accused—Hu Hui (a.k.a A Bin), Liao Ri Xing (a.k.a. Li Jun), Li Qiang (a.k.a. Yang Huan Huan), A Wen, Da Tou, Cheng Jian, Cong Bing, Fei Fan, Huxi Heng, Zheng Wei (a.k.a. A Hong), Huang Zhi, Zhang Lei, Sun Zhi Peng, Huang Jin Hui, Wù Hao, and Lu Qiang—were arrested during a sting operation codenamed “Eagle Flush Operation” on December 10, 2024. The EFCC had earlier revealed that the operation led to the capture of 792 suspects involved in cryptocurrency investment scams and romance fraud schemes across Lagos.

The 16 defendants face multiple charges, including cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents with false pretenses, advance fee fraud, and identity theft.

One of the charges against Li Qiang reads: “That you, Li Qiang (a.k.a Yang Huan Huan), and Genting International Co. Ltd, sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, caused a computer system to be accessed for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.”

Similarly, Hu Xi Heng faces a comparable charge for allegedly using technology to target Nigeria’s economic and social systems.

The accused pleaded “not guilty” to all charges. Following their plea, EFCC prosecutor Nnaemeka Omewa requested that the court set a trial date and order the defendants’ remand in a correctional facility.

Justice Osiagor granted the prosecution’s request, adjourning the case until June 23, 2025, for trial.

He also directed that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility pending the commencement of legal proceedings.

The EFCC has intensified its clampdown on cybercriminal networks, particularly foreign syndicates targeting Nigeria’s financial and social structures.

