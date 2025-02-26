Chief Humphery Anuna, ASMATA PG hosts First ASMATA Women Sports Competition for Ncho

Chief Humphrey Anuna, the President General of ASMATA is hosting the first ever ASMATA women’s sports competition for Ncho, the table game enjoyed by males and females but mostly played by women.

There will also be a match pass and the sporting event will kick off on 12th February 2025 at the designated center across the market zones.

The competition which is said to have undergone zone levels on Ncho has gone around the seven markets.

The winner under the Aguata zone is Mrs. Chioma Anastasia Emenike from Oye Afuzo, Osuofia. Under Nnewi zone, Mrs Nwosu Augustina from Motor parts, Nnewi.

Under OGBARU zone, Mrs Ogechi Isaac from Espatas Atani road, OGBARU.

Winners in other zones are Oyi zone, Mrs. Ezewuzie Onyinye from the Shoe manufacturers market, Nkwelle. Idemili zone, Mrs. Obioma Elekwa from Machine Parts, Nkpor. Onitsha zone, Mrs. Ngozi Elu from Ochanja Environs, Onitsha and Awka zone, Mrs. Chinonso Jennifer from Afor Igwe, Umudioka.

On the grand finale, the winners will win Cash prizes worth 5 million, courtesy of the office of the president general of ASMATA.

There will also be a Raffle draw on the grand finale.

The Coordinator of the game Comrade Chiedozie Ezeigwe, ASMATA Aguata Zonal Chairman said that the women leaders who organised the competition are fantastic and the ASMATA president general, known as Ogwu Ndi Ahia is a genius

Mrs Grace Okonkwo, ASMATA Woman Leader said she has never experienced any competition organised for market women.

