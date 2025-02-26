Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Joe Masade Honoured by International Inner Wheel

At the recently concluded 38th National Conference & Pan-African Forum of Inner Wheel Club in Nigeria, held in Lagos, Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, was the keynote speaker and was honoured with the Champion of Green Economy and Digital Sustainability Award, recognising her impact on sustainability and digital transformation. In a heartfelt posthumous tribute, her late mother, Joe Masade, was also presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions to International Inner Wheel’s mission and values.

Twenty years after her passing, Joe Masade was recognised for her remarkable contributions to the International Inner Wheel and her enduring legacy of leadership and service as a committed member of the Club and a past District Chairman of the International Inner Wheel District 911 in the nineties.

Reflecting on her mother’s influence, Bekeme Masade-Olowola remarked, “She didn’t just believe in humanitarian service; she embodied it. Her unwavering commitment to uplifting others left an indelible mark, not only on me but on everyone privileged to witness her selflessness. For those willing to embrace it, her legacy of compassion and service continues to inspire and transform lives.”

During the event, Bekeme delivered a keynote address titled ‘The Epigenetics of Humanitarian Service,’ exploring how selfless service shapes societies across generations. She emphasised that “some of the world’s greatest humanitarians, philanthropists, and changemakers did not stumble into greatness; they were shaped by parents, mentors, and leaders who devoted their lives to service. Their legacy was not built on words alone but on actions that transformed communities and inspired generations.”

She further reflected on the long-term impact of humanitarian efforts, stating, “If we measured impact across generations instead of merely a few years, we would truly see the immense power of humanitarian service: schools built, lives uplifted, and doors opened for those we may never meet. The ripple effect of selfless service knows no bounds.”

Mrs Karin Uwaje, National Representative/President, Inner Wheel, Nigeria, commended the Masade family’s contributions, stating, “Joe Masade embodied the very essence of Inner Wheel: service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to humanity. Her legacy lives on through the impactful work of Bekeme, whose dedication to sustainability and governance continues to serve as an inspiration to many.”