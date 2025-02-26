Anambra NSCDC arrests 2 tricycle snatchers

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, has arrested two suspected members of a tricycle ( Keke) snatching syndicate in Awka, the State capital.

Commandant Maku Olatunde, the NSCDC State Commandant who confirmed the arrest at the NSCDC State Headquarters in Awka said the suspects were apprehended after snatching a tricycle from a victim at Araba Umuzocha Awka.

“On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at about 0900hours, acting on a tip-off, the command operatives smashed a three-man gang operating along Araba Umuzocha Awka and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with them after they forcefully snatched a tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP from a victim at Araba Umuzocha close to Regina Junction by Ziks Avenue Araba Awka but were rounded up as they tried to escape, two of the suspects were arrested while one (now at large) escaped.

“The arrested suspects are Obum Charles, male, aged 24 of No. 4 Umueze Road Amudo Village Awka and Chukwunonso Ekeh, male, aged 27 of No. 36 Onueyiagu Street Amachala Awka.

“The two suspects are currently assisting the command with useful information that could help arrest other fleeing accomplices. The case is under investigation after which they would be brought to justice” he said.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects specialized in snatching tricycles popularly called Keke NAPEP, while robbing riders and their passengers of their belongings.

The NSCDC State Commandant commended the bravery and gallantry of his men in the operation, reiterating that there will be no hiding place for perpetrators of crime as the command is fully prepared and battle-ready to ensure the protection of lives and property throughout the state, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, SC Okadigbo Edwin, stated.

