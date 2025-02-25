TD Africa’s Accra Synergy Summit: A Landmark Event for Ghana’s Tech Ecosystem

Accra, Ghana, witnessed a remarkable gathering of tech industry leaders, visionaries, and policy-makers as TD Africa hosted the Accra Synergy Summit on Thursday, February 20th. The prestigious event, held at the Kempinski Hotel Accra, brought together some of the most influential minds in the technology ecosystem, further cementing TD Africa’s role as a transformative force in Sub-Saharan Africa’s tech landscape.

Spearheaded by Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa, the summit provided a strategic platform for top industry players, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and key stakeholders to network, exchange ideas, and foster collaborations that will shape the future of technology in Ghana and beyond.

Chioma Chimere, CMD of TD Africa, set the tone for the event by warmly welcoming guests and partners. In her opening remarks, she described the esteemed attendees as the “men and women redefining the technological landscape in Ghana.” She further highlighted the importance of their partnership with TD Africa, emphasizing how, together, they are the drivers and enablers of digital transformation across the region.

The summit attracted high-profile personalities, amongst whom were Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, renowned as Africa’s foremost tech disruptor and serial entrepreneur; Mr. Emmanuel Morka, CIO of Access Bank and Regional CIO of Access Bank West Africa Region; Dr. Bryan Achempong, the former Honourable Minister of Agriculture in Ghana; Mr. Chimaraoke Nwogwugwu, the COO of M-Technology Solutions Limited. Their presence underscored the importance of TD Africa’s mission to drive innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement across the continent.

In addition, the event saw the active participation of top delegates from global tech giants such as Dell, Cisco, Microsoft, Huawei, HP, Starlink, Philips, IBM, APC, Ecoflow, and Vertiv, among others. These industry experts engaged in insightful discussions, explored new frontiers in digital transformation, and leveraged the event as a powerful networking opportunity.

A major highlight of the summit was Emmanuel Morka’s thought-provoking discussion on Financial Inclusion, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain Technology. Addressing the audience, he emphasized that the core idea behind Financial Services Innovation (FSI) is to create inclusive financial systems that leave no one behind.

According to him, “AI and Blockchain are not just buzzwords; they are game-changers that have the potential to revolutionize financial inclusion in Africa. The challenge before us is to develop systems that can reach every individual, no matter their socio-economic status, and empower them with financial tools that drive economic growth.” He also expressed deep appreciation for TD Africa, noting that “this summit is a testament to TD Africa’s commitment to fostering digital transformation and providing platforms where crucial conversations like these can take place.”

The Accra Synergy Summit was more than just a gathering — it was a catalyst for action. It reinforced the urgency for tech industry leaders to go beyond discussions and take deliberate steps in transforming Africa through technology. Events like this serve as a wake-up call, inspiring tech pioneers to innovate, collaborate, and break new ground in an industry that continues to shape the continent’s future.

TD Africa’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation across sub-Saharan Africa was evident throughout the event. By fostering synergy between key stakeholders, TD Africa continues to play an instrumental role in bridging technology gaps, empowering businesses, and driving economic growth through innovative solutions. The impact of this summit will undoubtedly empower Ghana as a formidable force in the global tech space and set the stage for a tech-driven Africa poised for unprecedented growth.