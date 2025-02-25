February 25, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Signing of a memorandum of understanding between Committee on Disability matters with Stakeholders at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo097

L-R…Member House Committee on Disability matters Hon. Sunday Cyriacus; Chief Executive Officer/ director of the Project Valentine Ugochukwu and chairman of the Committee Bashiru Dawoda during the signing of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee on Disability matters with Stakeholders, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Member House Committee on Disability matters Hon. Sunday Cyriacus; Chief Executive Officer/ director of the Project Valentine Ugochukwu;  chairman of the Committee Bashiru Dawoda , Clerk of the committee Njoku Chinemerem and Hon. Richard Bamisile during the signing of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee on Disability matters with Stakeholders, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

