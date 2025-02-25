Signing of a memorandum of understanding between Committee on Disability matters with Stakeholders at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R…Member House Committee on Disability matters Hon. Sunday Cyriacus; Chief Executive Officer/ director of the Project Valentine Ugochukwu and chairman of the Committee Bashiru Dawoda during the signing of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee on Disability matters with Stakeholders, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Member House Committee on Disability matters Hon. Sunday Cyriacus; Chief Executive Officer/ director of the Project Valentine Ugochukwu; chairman of the Committee Bashiru Dawoda , Clerk of the committee Njoku Chinemerem and Hon. Richard Bamisile during the signing of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee on Disability matters with Stakeholders, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2