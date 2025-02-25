February 25, 2025
Reps C’ttee NCCE approve 10 New Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0101

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Colleges of Education and the National Commission for Colleges of Education NCCE have approved the establishment of ten new Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

 

The House Committee and the NCCE gave the nod for the establishment of these educational institutions on Tuesday at the public hearing organised by the House Committee at the National Assembly.

 

Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass in a remark said at the hearing that the establishment of these educational institutions is to fill the gap in teaching and teachers education in Nigeria.

 

He said that there is a dire need to establish these educational institutions in the country as the existing Colleges of Education are insufficient to seeve the growing population of citizens.

 

The House Committee Chairman Hon Adamu Tanko also in his remarks said that education remains the bedrock of any nation’s development.

 

He said that the aim of these educational institutions is to ensure that our education aligns with our national goals and international best practices.

 

Also speaking in support the National Commission for Colleges of Education said that the commission has no objection to the proposal for the establishment of educational institutions in the country.

 

It however advised the House Committee to ensure that some states of the federation that do not have such educational institutions benefit from the latest exercise.

 

In all of these proposed Federal Colleges of Education, lawmakers are seeking and proposing an amendment to the existing Act for these institutions to be established in Ijesha Lagos, Ibiono, Akwa-Ibom, Akoko Ondo and some other parts of the country.

 

