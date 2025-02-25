Public Hearing on 10 Bills organised by House Committee on Fed colleges of Education with stakeholders held in Abuja

L—R … Member of the committee Hon. Shehu Daihatu, the representative of the Speaker /Deputy Chief Whip Hon, Ibrahim Isiaka, and Chairman House Committee on Federal Colleges of Education Hon. Adamu Tanko during the Public Hearing on 10 Bills organised by House Committee on Federal colleges of Education with their stakeholders held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Federal Colleges of Education Hon. Adamu Tanko, the representative of the Speaker /Deputy Chief Whip Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka and member of the committee Hon. Olumide Osoba during the Public Hearing on 10 Bills organised by House Committee on Federal colleges of Education with their stakeholders held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara.

