Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.84% in fourth quarter 2024 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday disclosed that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.84per cent (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The NBS noted that this growth rate is higher than the 3.46per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 growth rate (approximately 3.46per cent).

According to the Bureau, the performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.37per cent and contributed 57.38per cent to the aggregate GDP.

“The agriculture sector grew by 1.76per cent, from the growth of 2.10per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The growth of the industry sector was 2.00per cent, a decline from 3.86per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023,” NBS said.

The NBS further explained that in terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

It added that overall, the annual GDP growth in 2024 stood at 3.40per cent, an increase from 2.74per cent in 2023.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2