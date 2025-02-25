NIES: Nigerian govt tasks stakeholders on energy solutions, investments

In a bid to boost power production in the country , the Nigerian government has called for a decisive action, strategic policies and regulatory framework to drive investments and enhance energy solutions.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo made the call at the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) which began in Abuja on Monday.

Bola Tinubu is expected to officially open the summit on Tuesday.

The eight edition of NIES which has its theme as ” Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential” is scheduled to hold from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2025.

The summit provides opportunities for energy industry leaders, investors, policy makers and stakeholders for global sharing of technology, expertise, products and best practices.

Ekpo spoke at the Power, Industry and Electricity Forum on the topic “Driving the Nexus between Gas and Power for Energy Access in Africa”.

The session focused on advancing Africa’s electrification through effective policies and regulations, dwelling on strategies to bridge the energy gap, empower underserved communities and drive economic growth.

Ekpo expressed dissatisfaction that energy had remained the backbone of industrialisation, economic growth and human development, yet, Africa faced an undeniable energy access gap, with millions still lacking reliable electricity.

“This challenge calls for decisive action, strategic policies, and regulatory frameworks that will not only drive investments but also accelerate the deployment of clean, affordable, and accessible energy solutions.

“As Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), I firmly believe that natural gas holds the key to addressing Africa’s energy deficit.

“As the most viable transition fuel, gas offers a bridge between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy sources, ensuring energy security while reducing emissions,” he said.

He said with Africa’s abundant gas reserves, it was imperative that resources were maximised to power industries, electrify rural and urban communities, and catalyse socio-economic development.

To achieve this, he underscored the need to prioritise robust policy and regulatory frameworks such as regional collaboration; gas monetisation and public-private partnerships (PPPS) .

He said clear and investor-friendly policies would attract private sector participation and drive investment in gas-to-power infrastructure, ensuring a robust regulatory framework to foster energy security and

sustainable development in the sector.

“Africa must enhance regional collaboration by fostering strong intra-continental partnerships to develop transnational gas pipelines, improve power interconnectivity, and build shared infrastructure.

“These efforts will create a more integrated energy market, boosting efficiency, energy security, and sustainable economic growth across the continent.

“Maximising gas for power generation, industrial applications, and domestic use will boost economic productivity while reducing reliance on costly, polluting energy sources.

“Effective gas monetisation and value addition will drive sustainable growth, enhance energy security, and create long-term economic benefits for industries and households alike,” he said.

The minister underscored the need to harness private sector expertise and investment through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to drive large-scale gas and power projects, expanding energy access to underserved communities.

“These collaborations will enhance efficiency, accelerate infrastructure development, and create sustainable solutions for a more inclusive and resilient energy sector,” the minister said