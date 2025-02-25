NCDMB advocates African-wide local content framework to harmonise policies

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has advocated for an African-wide local content framework to harmonise policies and foster cross-border partnership for mutual prosperity in the continent.

Mr Felix Ogbe, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, stated this at the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), on Monday in Abuja.

The theme of the summit is: “Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential,” billed to hold from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27.

The summit provides opportunities for energy industry leaders, investors, policy makers and stakeholders for global sharing of technology, expertise, products and best practices.

Ogbe spoke on “Unlocking Africa’s Potential through Local Content: Policies, Partnerships, and Progress.”

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presented an opportunity to position local content as a driver of continental industrialisation.

“NCDMB remains committed to working with our African counterparts to share best practices, co-develop industrial hubs, and create synergies that benefit the wider energy landscape.

“Unlocking Africa’s potential through local content requires unwavering commitment to capacity building, policy refinement, and strategic partnerships.

“I call on all industry stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and invest in initiatives that will make Africa self-sufficient in energy development,” he said.

Ogbe said the NCDMB, as Nigeria’s pre-eminent local content regulator, had been at the forefront of implementing initiatives that drive local capacity development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said that some of the government policies had helped to shape the landscape and enabled pivotal public private partnerships.

“Local Content is not just a policy – it is a strategy for sustainable economic growth.

“At NCDMB, through strategic initiatives, we have become a model for the continent. We have demonstrated how capacity building, policy refinement, and joint partnerships can create a thriving, self-sustaining oil and gas ecosystem,” he said.

Ogbe said the board prioritised developing indigenous skills, assets and equipment ownership, and local manufacturing capabilities.

He said one of its flagship initiatives to support the above priorities was the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF), which provided affordable financing to support indigenous businesses in acquiring assets, expanding operations, and delivering world-class services.

He said the board’s Human Capacity Development (HCD) programmes had also continued to train thousands of Nigerians in specialised skills that aligned with industry needs.

These efforts, he said ensured that Nigeria’s energy sector was not only driven by local talent but also sustained by indigenous expertise.

He said board had developed the Project 100 Initiative, targeting capacity development for indigenous service companies with the aim to grow them to become multinational firms in the future.

“The Board provides opportunities by linking Project 100 companies to major operators. We also have business-to-business and market opportunities for these companies across the sub region.