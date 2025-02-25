February 25, 2025
MohBad: Nurse to face trial as Court clears Naira Marley, Sam Larry, PrimeBoy

by Peter Anayo0104

The Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday, acquitted popular musician, Abdulazeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, in relation to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, who read and implemented the legal advice issued by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Lagos, said that Naira Marley had no case to answer.

Alongside Naira Marley, the court reportedly freed music promoter, Samson Balogun, known as Sam Larry; Owodunni Ibrahim, also called Primeboy; and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

The DPP, however, said it shall be prosecuting the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and one of Mohbad’s friends, Ayobami Sadiq for the offence of reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo will be prosecuted at the magistrate court.

 

