Lagos Assembly crisis: PASAN begs Sanwo-Olu to intervene towards release of workers detained by DSS

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Lagos State Chapter, has condemned the detention of three staffers of the Lagos State House of Assembly by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

PASAN called on the State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu to prevail on the relevant authorities for immediate release of their colleagues.

The detained members include two Sergeants-at-Arms officers and Public Affairs Officer, were arrested for preventing the DSS officials from entering the chamber with firearms on Monday 17th February 2025 contrary to House norms.

The State Chairman of PASAN, Comrade Babatunde Ogunlana condemned the humiliating arrest, detention and trial of the officers during a press briefing, saying it was an abuse of power and a gross violation of the rights of the staffers who were performing their statutory duties.

The body therefore called for the immediate release of the detained staff members and called on the authorities to institute a thorough Investigation into their arrest, torture, and continued detention with a view to forestall recurrence.

The association further called on DSS to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of the affected staff.

The union also called for the intervention of the Director-General of the DSS to quash the trial of the concerned workers and ensure their immediate release.

“Our labour-friendly Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babatunde Olusola Sanwo Olu to prevail on the relevant authorities for justice in this matter

“Civil Society Organisations and organized labour to rise in defense of democracy and rule of law as injury to one is an injury to all to prevent future intimidation and harassment of workers by security agencies

The association added “the continued detention of our members raises genuine concerns for the health and safety of the affected staff one of whom is asthmatic.

“The DSS’s intentions are questionable too as the Association finds the prosecution of our members worrisome and unnecessarily subjecting our members to psychological trauma. We urge all relevant authorities to take immediate action to address this situation before it gets out of hand.”

