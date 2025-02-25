February 25, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Funeral  Mass of late Justin Olabode Emmanuel, died @ 89 held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0112

R-L…Mrs. Anana Bode Emmanuel (widow)  Jimi Emmanuel (Son), during the funeral service of late Justin Olabode Emmanuel who died at 89, was held at holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 21/2/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross section of the Children of Late Justin Olabode Emmanuel.

L-r… Chief (Dr.) John  Odeyemi, discussing with a guest.

L-r …Prof Femi Sowemimo; Sir Olu Okeowo; Mrs. Anana Bode Emmanuel (widow) and others.

 Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru (right) poses with friends.

A shareholder activist, Nona Awoh; with other guests at the Funeral Mass.

R-L… Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru; Senator Daisy  Danjuma and a guest.

L-r … Ngozi  Okwesa- Barda  with Helen Aneke.

Bashorun JK Randle; Sir Olu Okeowo and  Chief  Adesunbo Onitiri.

Corps bearer carrying the casket of Justin Olabode Emmanuel at the funeral mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 21/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

