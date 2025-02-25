February 25, 2025
Trending now

Fire guts Ladipo, Owode-Onirin markets in Lagos

Gov. Fubara urges FG to involve Ogoni indigenes in Projects concerning remediation…

Funeral  Mass of late Justin Olabode Emmanuel, died @ 89 held in Lagos

NERC unveils stricter penalties, as it intensifies fight against electricity theft

Tinubu receives NIPSS report on digital economy, reaffirms commitment to youth empowerment,…

Decades of Banking transformations:  Celebrating Wema Bank’s Key Milestones at 80

Debts: Oil Marketers Threaten Strike, Give FG Seven Days to Offset N100b

NIES: Nigerian govt tasks stakeholders on energy solutions, investments

NCDMB advocates African-wide local content framework to harmonise policies

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 25, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Fire guts Ladipo, Owode-Onirin markets in Lagos

by Peter Anayo074

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

 

A midnight fire gutted Ladipo market in Mushin Local Government and Owode Onirin market along Mile12-Ikorodu road in Lagos State.

 

The fire incident that occurred simultaneously destroyed property and goods worth millions of naira.

 

Officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were said to act swiftly to prevent further spread inside the markets.

 

However, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page, stated that the causes of the inferno were yet to be ascertained just as the firefighting operations entered dampen down stage.

 

Adesoye said: “An inferno that emerged overnight at Warehouse A, Ladipo Street, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos is being curtailed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

 

“The Isolo, Bolade and Alausa Fire crews of the agency have confined the Fire to only the warehouse involving a variety of wares including mechanical workshop tools and machines, vehicles and spare parts, motorcycle and household electrical appliances despite the difficulty of gaining access while salvaging adjoining properties and businesses alike.

 

“Meanwhile, a similar scenario is playing out at the Owode Onirin Market on Ikorodu Road, where Fire involving a number of shops trading in metallic materials is being combated by Alausa and Ikorodu Fire Stations of the agency with the situation under control.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Outrage as Abuja Court orders CBN to stop monthly allocations to Rivers

NewChampion

Aiyedatiwa charges corps members to contribute to Nigeria’s development

Peter Anayo

We borrow based on your approvals, FG tells NASS

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO