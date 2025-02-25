Fire guts Ladipo, Owode-Onirin markets in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A midnight fire gutted Ladipo market in Mushin Local Government and Owode Onirin market along Mile12-Ikorodu road in Lagos State.

The fire incident that occurred simultaneously destroyed property and goods worth millions of naira.

Officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were said to act swiftly to prevent further spread inside the markets.

However, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page, stated that the causes of the inferno were yet to be ascertained just as the firefighting operations entered dampen down stage.

Adesoye said: “An inferno that emerged overnight at Warehouse A, Ladipo Street, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos is being curtailed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“The Isolo, Bolade and Alausa Fire crews of the agency have confined the Fire to only the warehouse involving a variety of wares including mechanical workshop tools and machines, vehicles and spare parts, motorcycle and household electrical appliances despite the difficulty of gaining access while salvaging adjoining properties and businesses alike.

“Meanwhile, a similar scenario is playing out at the Owode Onirin Market on Ikorodu Road, where Fire involving a number of shops trading in metallic materials is being combated by Alausa and Ikorodu Fire Stations of the agency with the situation under control.”

