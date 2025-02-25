3-Day workshop on public presentation of Nat’l women leaders forum’s operational guidelines held in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu having tête-à-tête with Senator Ireti Kingibe, Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs during the beginning of a 3-Day workshop on public presentation of the national women leaders forum’s operational guidelines and the roles of political parties in the passage of seat reservation for women bills (HB 1349) in Abuja on Monday…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

