Tinubu urged to immortalise Humphrey Nwosu by naming INEC HQ after him

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief (Dr.) Chekwas Okorie has advocated that the former National Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) which later became INEC, Professor Humphrey Nwosu should be immortalized over his role in the annulled June 12, 1993 general election.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, Chief Okorie described Prof. Nwosu as “the most visible unsung hero of the much celebrated June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the National Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) which later became INEC oversaw the freest and fairest election Nigeria has ever witnessed.

Chief Okorie, who is the Founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, recalled that Nigerians commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day in place of May 29 and brought closure to the election debacle.

He recalled also that Buhari affirmed late Chief M.K.O Abiola, as the winner of the June 12 presidential election, along with Alhaji Babagana Kingibe as his running mate and the position was confirmed recently by former Military President Ibrahim Babangida during his book launch.

According to Chief Okorie, both Abîola and Kingibe were accordingly honoured with the requisite National Honors of GCFR and GCON, respectively.

“Regrettably, no mention was made of Professor Humphrey Nwosu in the honours list for the historic June 12 election.

Professor Nwosu had long before President Buhari honoured the June 12 heros written in his book where he gave account of the true outcome of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, including the figures scored by Chief MKO Abiola the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Alhaji Bashir Tofa, the presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention, NRC, showing Chief Abiola’s resounding victory in that election.

“The undisputed fact is that there would be no June 12 celebration in Nigeria without Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

He stuck out his neck in the face of obvious threats to his life by a military junta determined to scuttle the election and announced the actual election results.

This did not prevent General Ibrahim Babangida, the military President of Nigeria, from proceeding to annul the election.

“After more than three decades, General Ibrahim Babangida publicly presented his memoir in which he vindicated Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

He even boasted that it was under his watch that Nigeria had the fairest and freest presidential election. Yet, the architect of this unprecedented national feat remained unsung.

“The big question is, when will Nigeria have the good fortune to have the likes of Professor Humphrey Nwosu to preside over our Independent National Electoral Commission again?

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done his own bit by giving Nigeria a more acceptable Democracy Day, which is June 12, and honoured late MKO Abiola as former President and a posthumous award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR.

“The ball is now in the court of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give Professor Nwosu a befitting National Honor.

Unfortunately, Professor Humphrey Nwosu died recently and his burial programme has been announced by his family.

“It is the expectation of Nigerians that President Tinubu should authorize a national burial for him.

It will be to the credit of President Tinubu, the only true civilian to be elected President of Nigeria after President Shehu Shagari and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to approve the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to be named after PROFESSOR HUMPHREY NWOSU.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should seize the moment,” the statement concluded.

