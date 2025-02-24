Ondo recovers substantial funds, assets in private pockets

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A major breakthrough had been recorded in the Office of the Ondo State Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice and Ministry of Justice, with the recovery of a substantial partial payment of the state funds.

This, observers say, marks a major milestone for the newly established Funds & Assets Recovery Unit which reinforces the present administration’s commitment to financial accountability and transparency.

It would be recalled that recently, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and renowned assets recovery advisor had raised public concerns about the alarming situation regarding vast amounts of state funds and assets that had fallen into private hands.

Consequently, the Attorney-General led a renewed commitment to reclaim these vital funds for the benefit of the people.

The achievement sets a new precedent, as the office of the Attorney General has reclaimed such a considerable sum on behalf of the Ondo State Government.

Dr. Ajulo expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the dedicated staff of the Ministry of Justice.

He described the recovery as a testament to the Governor’s dedication to protecting public funds and ensuring they are utilised for the development of the State.

According to him, “Under the purposeful leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa, the Ministry of Justice has rallied its team to work diligently toward this goal.”

“These collective efforts not only highlight the State government’s unwavering resolve to recover its assets but also confirm the effectiveness of the newly established recovery unit.”

The AG emphasized that the development not only reinforce Aiyedatiwa’s resolve to strengthen financial integrity but will also boost public confidence enough in the administration’s efforts to safeguarding state resources.

Ajulo assured of the government’s steadfastness in ensuring that recovered funds and assets will directly contribute to future development projects.

He said Governor Aiyedatiwa has given a marching order on this recovery, emphasizing that the funds, running into millions, would be more beneficial to the people of Ondo State than being illegally withheld by individuals.

While praising the Governor’s dedication to good governance, the AG said, “Mr. Governor has once again demonstrated prudence and his commitment to the welfare of the state.

“His determination is fueled by the belief that what belongs to the people must be harnessed for their benefit, not to satisfy a few individuals”.

The AG declared that the era of allowing state funds and assets to remain in the hands of certain entities without accountability is over, especially when those who are saddled with the responsibility have now been adequately empowered to function.

He reaffirmed that every project, either abandoned, ongoing or completed, must be accounted for and assured that the Ministry of Justice will not only vet and draft contracts but will also ensure proper monitoring and compliance, as a Monitoring & Compliance Unit will be set up in the Ministry.

Ajulo also emphasized that his office will not hesitate to charge and prosecute those found culpable.

He further assured that this recovery is just the beginning, as more funds and assets will be reclaimed in the coming weeks.

The Senior Advocate said a comprehensive report on the recovered funds will be made available at the end of the process, stressing that he remains fully committed, along with the Funds and Assets Recovery Unit, to ensuring the success of the initiative.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals and entities still in possession of Ondo by State’s funds or assets, emphasizing that they will be held accountable through all available legal means.

