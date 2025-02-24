Oko Poly refutes Rector’s alleged TETFund position, funds diversion

Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state has dismissed a baseless, malicious and defamatory video circulating on social media against the newly appointed substantive Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie.

The institution, in a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Chijioke Ibeziako said the allegations were entirely unfounded, lacked factual basis and were mischievous and targeted at tarnishing her reputation.

It said Awuzie was never the “South East Polytechnics Director of TETFund,” neither was she a signatory to any TETFund account nor had authority to approve the disbursement of funds.

According to the statement, the Rector had never been queried for any wrongdoing, while there was no secrecy or foul play in her appointment as her emergence as Rector followed a transparent and competitive selection process, in full compliance with established guidelines.

It also described as malicious accusations that were both illogical and defamatory, an attempt to discredit Awuzie by questioning her ability to have a modest family residence, insisting that such allegations were nothing but cheap blackmail.

The statement partly reads, “The attention of the Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, in which baseless claims were made against the newly appointed substantive Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie.

“The video falsely alleges that she previously held the position of “South East Polytechnics Director of TETFund” which is non-existent and further insinuates that she diverted funds from TETFund. These allegations are entirely unfounded and lack any factual basis.

“To set the records straight and prevent the public from being misled by these deliberate falsehoods, the Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko states as follows:

“Dr. Awuzie was never the “South East Polytechnics Director of TETFund,” as no such office exists.

“The claim that she diverted TETFund money is both laughable and a fabrication. Dr. Awuzie was never a signatory to any TETFund account and had no authority to approve the disbursement of funds.

“Dr. Awuzie only served as a Director and Desk Officer in charge of TETFund projects at Federal Polytechnic Oko and not the South East as no such office exists in the South East.

“Her responsibility was strictly to monitor and ensure that all projects were executed according to specified standards and timelines. She had no financial control or access to any funds whatsoever.4. No Missing Funds:

“There are no records whether from TETFund, Federal Polytechnic Oko, or any other credible authority indicating that any TETFund money went missing under her watch. Infact, all TETFund projects executed at Federal Polytechnic Oko up to 2024 were successfully completed and accounted for.

“Throughout her meritorious career of over 19 years as a lecturer, rising to the rank of Chief Lecturer, Dr. Awuzie has never been queried for any wrongdoing. Her emergence as Rector followed a transparent and competitive selection process, in full compliance with established guidelines. There was no secrecy or foul play in her appointment.

“The attempt to discredit Dr. Awuzie by questioning her ability to have a modest family residence is both illogical and defamatory. Like any diligent professional with years of service and longstanding family support, it is not out of place for her family to own property before her appointment.

“These malicious accusations are nothing but cheap blackmail, distractions and mischief aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

“However, no reasonable person will be swayed by such baseless claims. Since her assumption of office, the Polytechnic community has been in a mood of excitement, recognizing her appointment as a step towards progress.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard these false allegations, as they hold no grounds in fact or evidence.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2