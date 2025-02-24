25.3 C
Photo Gallery

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Sen. Azuta Mbata pays condolence visit to family of Late Ayo- Adebanjo in Lagos

by Peter Anayo093

L-r …Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata; Mr Obafemi Adebanjo and Mr Segun Adebanjo (both Sons) during the Condolence Visit over the death of Afenifere Leader   Ayo- Adebanjo in Lagos on 21/2/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, signing the Condolence register.

L-R …National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Dr Ezechi Chukwu; Senator Ben Obi; Prof Anya.O. Anya; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide , Senator Azuta Mbata; Chief. Dr. Christopher Ezeh ; Chief (Dr) Chris Chilo Offiah and Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd).

L-r …Daughter of late Afenifere leader (Pa Ayo- Adebanjo) Mrs. Adeola Azeez; Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata and  Mr Obafemi Adebanjo (Son).

L-r… Founder, Christopher University, Chief. Dr. Christopher Ezeh; Senator Ben Obi and  Secretary General, Ndigbo Lagos Chief Chuma lgwe.

L-r …Dr Raymond Obieri; Chief (Dr) Chris Chilo Offiah and  Prof Anya.O. Anya.

L-r… Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Ngozi Olejeme; Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd) and  Chief. Dr. Christopher Ezeh .

L-r…  President of Aka ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke; National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Ezechi Chukwu and  Chairman Burial Committee of late Afenifere Leader  ( Ayo- Adebanjo)  Dr Biodun Shobanjo.

L-r… President of Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL), Chief Chris Ekeocha; President General, Abia State Town Unions Association, Prince Ejituru Ikenga;   President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Chief Sir Amaechi Ebeledike and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai.

L-r …Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Chief Chris Ekeocha and Chief Sunday Ossai.

L-r… Mazi Robert Obasi; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata; Chief Everest Ozonweke and  Chief (Mrs.) Violet Uche Obiora.

From 2nd left, Mr. Segun Adebanjo ( Son); former deputy governor of Lagos State,  Chief (Mrs)  Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele​ ; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata; Deputy Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan; chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Supo Shonibare; National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere, Barrister. Dele Farotimi and others at the visit.

L-r …Senator Ben Obi, Behind Agbalanze Chike Madueke; Mr Segun Adebanjo ( Son) Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata; Mr Obafemi Adebanjo (Son); Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Ngozi Olejeme and  Prof Anya .O.Anya.

Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi; (2nd left) President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata;(middle) with Members of the Family of Afenifere Leader  Late Pa, Ayo-Adebanjo.

Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi; (2nd left) President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata;(m )Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Ngozi Olejeme;(m) President of Aka ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke; (4th right) and others, during the Condolence visit over the death of Afenifere Leader   Ayo- Adebanjo in Lagos on 21/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

