Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT, organisations constitution at first meeting of the year held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo092

From Left … Engr Prosper Okaforr Youth  Leader Ohanaeze  Ndigbo  FCT chapter, Chief Ifeanyi Nwaka  Acting General  Secretary  Ohanaez Ndigbo FCT Chapter, Hon. Ken Nnamani  Acting  President Ohanaeze  Ndigbo  FCT Chapter and  Mr, George  Nwakanma  Exco Official Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Chapter addressing the members of Ohaneze Ndigbo  FCT Chapter Shortly after the impeachment of the President, Vice President, General  Secretary and vice woman leader over defamation of character, misappropriation of funds refusal to give account for probity and transparences in accordance with the Organisations Constitution at their first meeting of the year of Ohanaeze  Ndigbo FCT, held in Abuja on 22nd Feb 2025.

 

