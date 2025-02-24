Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT, organisations constitution at first meeting of the year held in Abuja

From Left … Engr Prosper Okaforr Youth Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter, Chief Ifeanyi Nwaka Acting General Secretary Ohanaez Ndigbo FCT Chapter, Hon. Ken Nnamani Acting President Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Chapter and Mr, George Nwakanma Exco Official Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Chapter addressing the members of Ohaneze Ndigbo FCT Chapter Shortly after the impeachment of the President, Vice President, General Secretary and vice woman leader over defamation of character, misappropriation of funds refusal to give account for probity and transparences in accordance with the Organisations Constitution at their first meeting of the year of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT, held in Abuja on 22nd Feb 2025.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2