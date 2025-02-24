NIPCO Gas Ltd: Driving a Sustainable Energy Future for Nigeria

UGO AMADI

As the nation continues its drive for a sustainable energy transition , NIPCO Gas Ltd has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s energy revolution, tirelessly working to expand the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country.

Speaking with select energy editors , the Managing Director and CEO Nagendra Verma shared the company’s remarkable progress in recent months.

Verma expressed his gratitude to the media for their unwavering support in amplifying NIPCO Gas Ltd’s efforts within the gas sector. The company’s dedication to disseminating information on the benefits of CNG as an alternative fuel has been invaluable, as the firm look forward to continued partnership with the media

The MD reiterated that in collaboration with NNPC Limited and the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), NIPCO Gas Ltd is working to expand CNG stations, conversion workshops, and availability of CNG kits across Nigeria. This commitment underscores the company’s vision of providing cleaner, more affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

He informed that NIPCO Gas Ltd has been awarded Gas Distribution Licenses (GDL) by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Government adding that milestone highlights the company’s pioneering role in the sub-sector and strengthens investor confidence in Nigeria’s gas industry.

According to him, the exclusivity period of 25 years granted under these licenses prevents infrastructure duplication, ensuring efficiency and national resource optimization.

Verma pointed out that with these awards, NIPCO Gas Ltd now stands as Nigeria’s largest indigenous licensed gas distribution company.

The MD asserted that company’s operational performance has been exceptional, with significant strides in supply chain efficiency, expansion of CNG infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and increased market share. NIPCO Gas Ltd has successfully commissioned several CNG stations across Abuja, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, and Akwa Ibom states.

He said in addition to its impressive operational performance, NIPCO Gas Ltd has also entered into an agreement with Delta State to construct a CNG station and conversion workshop in Asaba.

Verma said the company hopes to increase the number of CNG stations and conversion workshops in Delta State with government support.

NIPCO Gas Ltd , he pointed is actively working with the PCNGI to increase the availability of CNG conversion kits and workshops. By forging partnerships with local and international suppliers, the company is committed to making conversion kits more affordable and efficient.

” Educating Nigerians on the benefits and safety of CNG remains a top priority for NIPCO Gas Ltd. The company counts on the media to play a pivotal role in this effort, amplifying the advantages of CNG as a cleaner, more affordable alternative fuel , he noted

Looking ahead, NIPCO Gas Ltd plans to expand operations further to meet the growing demand for CNG. The company’s strategic vision includes launching additional CNG stations nationwide and enhancing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage facilities.

As NIPCO Gas Ltd continues to drive the nationwide shift to gas as a primary fuel alternative, the company remains committed to advancing the use of indigenous natural gas, supporting economic growth, and aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.