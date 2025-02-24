Native doctors pray against Soludo’s re-election, condemn crackdown on their activities

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Against the backdrop of the arrest of native doctors promoting get rich quick syndrome, aka,’ Oke ite in Anambra State by the Agunaechemba security outfit, native doctors from different parts of the State have gathered together to pray against the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo vowing that he will not be re-elected.

The traditional worshippers numbering over 300 condemned Soludo’s crackdown on their activities.

The traditional healers, who converged on a secluded location, offered prayers and performed rituals to counter the governor’s “unwarranted interference” in their affairs.

Recall that Soludo had recently launched a campaign against cultism and social vices, which the native doctors claim targets their profession.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the leader, High Priest Ikele described the governor’s actions as unjust and discriminatory, saying,

“We’re not cultists or criminals. We’re traditional healers serving our communities for generations. Governor Soludo’s attempts to stigmatize and suppress our activities won’t succeed.”

“We will continue our prayers and rituals. It will protect us from the governor’s evil intentions and keep him from being re-elected.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to respond, but sources close to the governor’s office say the administration remains committed to its anti-cultism campaign.

The source said, “Genuine native doctors have nothing to fear, as their freedom of worship and religion remains intact under the Soludo government.”

