31.6 C
Lagos
February 24, 2025
Trending now

FG raises speed concerns on rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge

Native doctors pray against Soludo’s re-election, condemn crackdown on their activities

Man allegedly stabs Uber driver, steals car

Accident claims 9 lives, injures 3 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT, organisations constitution at first meeting of the year held…

Okorie to Tinubu: Name INEC hqtrs after Humphrey Nwosu as hero of…

Hon. Inuwa Garba briefing Journalist on investigation into allegation of Sponsorship of…

February Top Scoops In Nigeria

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Sen. Azuta Mbata ,his entourage pays condolence visit…

HEIRS Energies Leadership Forum 2025 :Public and Private sector leaders unite to…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Native doctors pray against Soludo’s re-election, condemn crackdown on their activities

by Peter Anayo060

PAMELA EBOH,  Awka

 

 

Against the backdrop of the arrest of native doctors promoting get rich quick syndrome, aka,’ Oke ite in Anambra State by the Agunaechemba security outfit, native doctors from different parts of the State have gathered together to pray against the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo vowing that he will not be re-elected.

 

The traditional worshippers numbering over 300 condemned Soludo’s crackdown on their activities.

 

The traditional healers, who converged on a secluded location, offered prayers and performed rituals to counter the governor’s “unwarranted interference” in their affairs.

 

Recall that Soludo had recently launched a campaign against cultism and social vices, which the native doctors claim targets their profession.

 

Speaking on behalf of the group, the leader, High Priest Ikele described  the governor’s actions as unjust and discriminatory, saying,

 

“We’re not cultists or criminals. We’re traditional healers serving our communities for generations. Governor Soludo’s attempts to stigmatize and suppress our activities won’t succeed.”

 

“We will continue our prayers and rituals. It will protect us from the governor’s evil intentions and keep him from being re-elected.

 

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to respond, but sources close to the governor’s office say the administration remains committed to its anti-cultism campaign.

 

The source said, “Genuine native doctors have nothing to fear, as their freedom of worship and religion remains intact under the Soludo government.”

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

INEC Seeks Media Support to Tackle Fake News

NewChampion

APC chairman Ganduje suggests ways to end banditry in Nigeria

Editor

Court throws out suit challenging Aiyedatiwa, Adelami’s qualification for Ondo poll

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO