Metro news

Man allegedly stabs Uber driver, steals car

by Peter Anayo070

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a suspect accused of stabbing an Uber driver and dispossessing him of his car.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Saturday at 7:34 p.m., at Ile-Zik in the Agege area of the state.

“An Uber driver reported at Isokoko Division that the suspect boarded his Toyota Camry at Nitel by Old Abeokuta Motor Road, Agege, to Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.

“On getting to Ile-Zik along the way, the suspect brought out a sharp knife, stabbed him all over his body and stole his vehicle,” he said.

Hundeyin said that based on the report, a team of policemen later trailed the vehicle to Oshodi where the suspect was intercepted.

“He was immediately apprehended and the vehicle was recovered from him to the station,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hundeyin said that the investigation into the case was ongoing.

 

 

