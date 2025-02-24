34.1 C
Inauguration: Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts, commutes 15 death sentence cases to prison terms

by Peter Anayo091

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

 

As part of the inauguration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state for another four-year tenure, the Governor has announced the extension of grace and mercy to 43 convicts.

 

The act of justice and compassion follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN.

 

This gesture was to commemorate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in today, and reflection on his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance.

 

Already, the Governor has ordered the outright release of eight individuals who were previously incarcerated.

 

Besides, 15 condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging have had their sentences commuted to various prison terms.l, while 20 other convicts serving life imprisonment have also had their sentences adjusted to more lenient terms.

 

Dr Ajulo said, “This decision is a testament to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief in second chances and the potential for rehabilitation. It is His Excellency’s responsibility to ensure that our justice system reflects mercy and humanity.”

 

“The Governor’s action aligns with his ongoing efforts to address issues within the penal system and to promote the reintegration of individuals into society as productive members.

 

