Trending now

FG raises speed concerns on rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge

Native doctors pray against Soludo’s re-election, condemn crackdown on their activities

Man allegedly stabs Uber driver, steals car

Accident claims 9 lives, injures 3 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT, organisations constitution at first meeting of the year held…

Okorie to Tinubu: Name INEC hqtrs after Humphrey Nwosu as hero of…

Hon. Inuwa Garba briefing Journalist on investigation into allegation of Sponsorship of…

February Top Scoops In Nigeria

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Sen. Azuta Mbata ,his entourage pays condolence visit…

HEIRS Energies Leadership Forum 2025 :Public and Private sector leaders unite to…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon. Inuwa Garba briefing Journalist on investigation into allegation of Sponsorship of Terrorism in Nigeria by USAID held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0110

 Hon. Inuwa Garba a member House Representative representing, Fnata Yamaltu, Daka, Federal Constituency [left] with chairman House of Reps Press Corps Mr. Boyoega Onadiran  Briefing the Journalist on Investigation into Allegation of Sponsorship of Terrorism in  Nigeria by USAID BY Congressman Mr. Scott Petty, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Hon. Inuwa Garba, a member of the House of Representatives representing Fnata Yamaltu, Daka, Federal Constituency [left], with the chairman of the House of Reps Press Corps, Mr. Boyoega Onadiran, briefing the Journalist on the Investigation into Congressman Mr. Scott Petty’s Allegation of Sponsorship of Terrorism in Nigeria by USAID, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Hon. Inuwa Garba member House Representative representing, Fnata Yamaltu Daka, Federal Constituency briefing the Journalist on Investigation into Allegation of Sponsorship of Terrorism in  Nigeria by USAID by Congress man Mr. Scott Petty, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos:  Anayo Opara.

 

