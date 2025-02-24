FG raises speed concerns on rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge

31.6 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo038

The Federal Government has expressed concern about excessive speed by motorists on the newly rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, expressed the concern in Lagos at a stakeholder engagement on Phase One and Phase Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

He spoke on rehabilitation efforts on key bridges in Lagos State, specifically the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge and Eko Bridge.

The minister urged motorists to avoid excessive speed on the bridge to discourage the government from considering the installation of speed bumps.

Umahi said: ` We have to talk to our people. The speed there is terrible. If we put speed bumps, then, it is going to create heavy hold-up on the bridge.”

The minister said that the government had installed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on the bridge and under it, adding that they would soon be inaugurated.

He disclosed that officials would be on standby to monitor the footage and enforce speed regulations.

Umahi also said that the government had extended rehabilitation of the bridge to Falomo, adding that streetlights and additional CCTV cameras had been installed at Falomo.

He disclosed that all activities on that stretch would be monitored remotely from Abuja.

“Let me also announce that we have also done an extension of that bridge rehabilitation, a beautiful sight to behold from that Third Mainland Bridge down to Falomo. We have put street lights and we have also put CCTV cameras.

“Whatever you are doing on that stretch of Falomo to Third Mainland Bridge and the ramps, we are seeing you; it is on camera, and we are also rooting it down to Abuja.

“We will stay in our office and watch, like what we have done on the Second Niger Bridge,’’ Umahi said.

 

 

