February Top Scoops In Nigeria

BY- EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

✓ Babangida’s Admission: June 12 Election Summarized

On Thursday, 20th February, 2025, former Nigerian leader, General Ibrahim Babangida, finally affirmed to the majority opinion that Late Chief, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, won the presidential election in 1993.

The revelation was made at the launch of his autobiography, titled “A Journey In Service”, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, with many dignitaries in attendance, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Labour party’s 2023 presidential election candidate, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar et-al.

In the occasion, former Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who reviewed the book, stated that the author, General Ibrahim Babangida, admitted that late MKO Abiola actually won the June 12, 1993, general election.

In some of his words; “….General Ibrahim Babangida also answers the question whether Abiola won the June 12 election, and I quote him, ‘although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won the June 12 elections.” He said.

I have nothing much to pen down on this, Babangida’s recent confession on June 12, 1993, general election, is just like one trying to amend a soured food, which can never be restored to it’s original taste, considering the chaos, pains, and lives that were lost during that period, due to the protest triggered by his decision.

Though his confession was welcomed by some, including President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who commended him for the courage to admit his wrongs. Nigerians online, especially on X formerly twitter still believed that his admission might not heal completely the wound caused by his judgement. Forgiveness and reconciliation despite being very essential in promoting peace and unity, let us also acknowledge the fact that accountability is important in preventing people from exhibiting similar unjust act, with the believe that let me just do it, we will settle the dispute later.

I won’t be shocked if any project is named after him, despite the controversy that surrounds his actions.

• The June 12 Election Breakdown

After making some research on the controversial general election in Nigeria that was held on June 12, 1993, I will summarize my findings. After British colonization, Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960. The British handed power over to a civilian government, and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the first Prime Minister. He was later overthrown and killed in a military coup on January 15, 1966, which brought in General Aguiyi-Ironsi as the first military head of state.

After his rule, other top military officers who took turns ruling the country were General Yakubu Gowon, General Murtala Mohammed, General Olusegun Obasanjo, General Muhammadu Buhari, and General Ibrahim Babangida. Then, in 1993, General Ibrahim Babangida promised to hand over power to civilians through an election, which led to the controversial June 12 election.

The two candidates during the presidential election were Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who was under the Social Democratic Party, and Bashir Tofa from the National Republican Convention. It was widely reported that Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won the election, but General Ibrahim Babangida canceled the result, with claims of electoral irregularities, and Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola was denied the opportunity to become president.

However, this triggered chaos in the country, as many Nigerians took to the streets to protest, thinking General Ibrahim Babangida and his colleagues/associates still wanted to withhold power. This led to General Ibrahim Babangida stepping down, and he set up a interim (temporary) government to take charge of power until a permanent government was established.

Moreover, the government did not last in power, and another military ruler, Sani Abacha, took over power and ruled for the next five years.

In 1994 MKO Abiola declared himself the right president of Nigeria, after his trips to win the support of the international community to restore his mandate.

Following the declaration made by Abiola, he was accused of treason and was arrested on the orders of the then military President, General Sani Abacha, who sent 200 police vehicles to bring him into custody.

He was detained for years, and was facing treason charges. Unfortunately, he died on July 7th, 1998, while still in detention.Though it was reported that he died of heart attack, but many believed he died due to the unfavorable condition/treatment he might have faced during his stay in the prison.

Initially May 29 was marked as Democracy day in Nigeria, until June 6, 2018, the celebration of Democracy day was shifted from May 29 to June 12, by the then president, Muhammadu Buhari. It took effect from 2019.

✓ YABATECH’s Conversion Sparks Debate

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is set to become a university, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval, as announced by Dr. Tunji Alausa on February 14th February, 2025. He disclosed this during his work visit to the institution. This is after he the announced the plan of the federal government to establish a new Polytechnic in Abuja , named after the president.

Following the above report, On 15th February National Association Of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) opposed the conversion, as it is a way to phase out the system. NAPS president, Eshiofune Paul Oghayan advocated for full implementation of HND to B.Tech transition.

According to him, this will enable Polytechnic graduates to receive intentionally recognized degree.

Recall that on 2nd February, 2022, Lagos State Polytechnic, (LASPOTECH) was converted to Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), leaving the state with only YABATECH as the only government owned Polytechnic in the state.

This is not the first time government owned Polytechnic will be converted to a university either by the state or federal government.

The recent conversion of YABATECH to university raised eyebrows, because the institution is the first higher institution in Nigeria and has played big role in shaping the nation’s technical education landscape.

According to Dr. Tunji Alausa, the

decision to convert the institution to a university is hinged on the number of lecturers / staff members holding doctorate degrees in various Fields.

The above statement can be seen or perceived as one of the reason vocational and technical education is undermined in Nigeria.

The federal government can’t claim to be interested in vocational and technical education by converting polytechnics to a university, because they have over 200 PHD holders as staffs now.

The above act is discriminating, having over 200 PHD holders as staffs, doesn’t necessarily mean it should be converted from a Polytechnic to a university. In developed nations like; Canada, Europe, and New Zealand Polytechnics awards master degrees. Having PHD holders as lecturers will become a plus to the system, as they bring advanced research skills and expertise. Both technical and vocational training need proper research ability, so that the students will be more knowledgeable and become experts in their field.

The conversion of Polytechnics to universities would be seen as a shift of focus and mission of the federal government. A Polytechnic can maintain it’s identity and purpose, and still benefit from the expertise of PHD holders.

The focus should be on strengthening the Polytechnic education system by having a close discussion with the governing bodies of the system, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) , National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) et-al, listen and deliberate With them to tackle the dichotomy.

If the dichotomy between the two educational system isn’t addressed, definitely more candidates will prefer one of the system over the other. Also graduates of the undermined system will work towards converting to the other system which is perceived to be superior, thereby killing the vision and agenda of the federal government.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist, who writes in from Lagos.