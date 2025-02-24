Business excellence: Onyema conferred with Honorary Doctorate by FUOYE

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) weekend conferred the prestigious Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) on Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, the visionary Chairman and Founder of Air Peace, Nigeria’s.

This distinguished honour, given at its 9th Convocation Ceremony, recognized his transformative impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector, his unwavering commitment to national unity, and his remarkable humanitarian efforts.

Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Fasina, lauded Dr. Onyema for his philanthropic endeavours, particularly highlighting his selfless evacuations of Nigerians in distress, his innovative strides in the aviation sector that have elevated Nigeria’s global standing, and his unwavering patriotism in championing national unity.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Onyema expressed profound gratitude to FUOYE and reiterated his belief in Nigeria’s potential.

He urged students to embrace hard work, integrity, and a spirit of service, emphasizing that education and entrepreneurship remain critical tools for national transformation.

Addressing the challenges within the education sector, he said, “Education should not rest solely on the shoulders of the Federal Government.

“The private sector must actively engage through investments, donations, and scholarships to foster academic excellence and innovation,” he said.

FUOYE’s decision to honour Onyema aligns with the University’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating individuals who exemplify excellence, innovation, and selflessness.

It highlights the vital role of academic institutions in shaping narratives that inspire future generations.

Beyond the Honor: The Onyema Legacy Lives On

As Nigeria continues its journey towards economic and social advancement, leaders like Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema serve as guiding lights. His legacy in business, aviation, and humanitarian service sets a benchmark for ethical leadership and nation-building.

The FUOYE honorary doctorate is not just a personal achievement for Onyema—it is a reaffirmation of the ideals of perseverance, philanthropy, and a relentless drive to make a difference. His story remains a compelling reminder that true greatness lies in using one’s success to uplift others and build a nation that thrives on unity and progress.

A Journey of Business Excellence and National Service

Dr. Onyema’s journey to becoming one of Nigeria’s most respected entrepreneurs is a testament to resilience, vision, and purpose-driven leadership. As the founder of Air Peace, he transformed Nigeria’s aviation industry by bridging connectivity gaps, providing employment to thousands, and ensuring accessible and affordable air travel for millions.

His contributions extend beyond business. In 2019, at a time when xenophobic attacks threatened the lives of Nigerians in South Africa, Onyema demonstrated an extraordinary sense of patriotism by deploying Air Peace aircraft to evacuate stranded citizens—at no cost. His selfless act earned him national and international recognition as a true humanitarian.

Moreover, through the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN), Onyema has played a pivotal role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution, empowering thousands of youths with leadership and non-violence training. His initiatives have contributed significantly to social cohesion and national development.

The grand event brought together dignitaries, academia, and industry leaders who gathered to celebrate Onyema’s legacy of service, innovation, and patriotism.

Also, the honour was not merely an acknowledgment of his business acumen but also a tribute to his dedication to uplifting Nigerians and fostering peace across communities.

The convocation also celebrated other distinguished honorees, including former Attorneys General of the Federation and Ministers of Justice, Senator Kanu Agabi, SAN, and Chief Christopher Adebayo Ojo, SAN, as well as Chief Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria.

The FUOYE Honor: A Reflection on Leadership and Legacy

The honorary doctorate conferred on Dr. Onyema at FUOYE’s 9th Convocation is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions. It serves as an inspiration to young Nigerians, demonstrating that success is not solely measured by financial achievements but also by the impact one has on society.

