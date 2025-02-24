Braithwaite family slams Obasanjo over alleged verbal assault on their late patriarch

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

The family of the late Dr. Tunji Braithwaite has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent remarks on its late patriarch, labeling them as offensive.

In a rejoinder delivered by Barrister Olumide Braithwaite during a world press conference at the family residence, The Beulah, in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Braithwaite family made it clear that they will not tolerate any assault on the reputation of their late patriarch.

The conference was also attended by Grace Braithwaite, wife of the late Patriarch, Christopher Nwachukwu among others.

The controversy ignited at the IBB book launch on February 20, 2025, when former President Obasanjo, in what was seen as an offhand remark, referred to Dr. Tunji Braithwaite as “such a character” while cautioning General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) about potential criticism of his new book.

Obasanjo also allegedly accused Braithwaite of harbouring “bad belle” — Nigerian slang for resentment — stemming from past disagreements.

Braithwaite, son of the late legal luminary and human rights activist, rejected Obasanjo’s comments. “It is not and never will be, in Obasanjo’s place to use Tunji Braithwaite’s name as a punching bag. While he was alive, it never happened,” he stated.

“In the animal world, the prancing gazelle knows that a lion lying dead does not lose its lioness. The name Tunji Braithwaite still has its bite.”

The Braithwaite family accused Obasanjo of using the book launch as a platform to rewrite history and downplay the late Dr. Braithwaite’s lifelong dedication to fighting military tyranny and promoting democratic ideals. “Tunji Braithwaite was a fiery critic of ALL military juntas in Nigeria, not just Obasanjo’s regime,” Olumide emphasized.

He recounted key moments in Dr. Braithwaite’s legal defense of Fela Anikulapo Kuti against Obasanjo’s military regime in 1978 to his founding of the Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) in 1978, which faced roadblocks from the same military establishment. “Despite meeting all constitutional criteria, the Obasanjo junta denied NAP registration. Yet, my father persisted, eventually contesting the 1983 general elections,” Olumide noted.

The rejoinder also highlighted Dr. Braithwaite’s bold stance against successive military dictatorships, including those led by Babangida and Sani Abacha.

Also, Olumide recounted personal sacrifices made by his father, including wrongful detention, the destruction of his businesses, and threats to his life. “He stood tall, unwavering, when others fled into exile,” he said.

In contrast, Olumide criticized Obasanjo’s legacy, questioning his moral authority to comment on Dr. Braithwaite. “This is the same man still battling allegations of corruption from his time in office, including the unresolved NEPA billions scandal,” he asserted.

The Braithwaite family also took the opportunity to commend President Bola Tinubu for his candid remarks at the IBB book launch, where he criticized IBB for failing to deepen democracy during his rule.

Olumide revealed that President Tinubu himself had acknowledged Dr. Braithwaite’s influence on his political philosophy.

“A more befitting reference to my late father by General Olusegun Obasanjo would have been to describe him as an exemplary nationalist. Indeed Mr. President – Bola Ahmed Tinubu for whom I served as spokesperson at the APC Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in the 2023 elections was also inspired by the great Dr. Tunji Braithwaite of blessed memory. I know this for a fact because Mr. President told me so.

He reaffirmed the Braithwaite family’s commitment to defending their father’s legacy. “Dr. Tunji Braithwaite was a man of immense integrity who inspired generations without ever holding public office. His life’s work transcends politics — it’s a symbol of courage, justice, and patriotism,” he declared.

He warned, “Anyone who attempts to tarnish the name of Tunji Braithwaite will have to contend with his family and the countless Nigerians who hold his legacy dear.”

