Accident claims 9 lives, injures 3 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

February 24, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo071

Nine persons have been confirmed dead, while three others were severely injured in a road accident that occurred in the Ayetoro area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command.

Okpe attributed the cause of the crash to speeding and fatigue, which led to the loss of control, causing the driver to ram into a stationary truck.

She said that the accident happened at about 5:30a.m, involved a Toyota Hiace bus marked UYY 165 ZY and a truck with registration number DKA 244 XC .

Okpe said that the accident involved 13 people comprising 10 men and three women, adding that six men and three women were recorded dead.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson admonished drivers to always observe the stipulated speed limit.

She lamented the carelessness of some drivers who disregard the stipulated speed limit and the requirement.

 

