Abuja Continental Hotel Unveils Lavish Ramadan Iftar Experience

As part of its plans to make this year’s Ramadan a memorable one, Abuja Continental Hotel invites all Muslims to a lavish Iftar experience at Kwali Hall. This exquisite culinary celebration seamlessly blends tradition with indulgence.

According to Kevin Brett, General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel, “Iftar is a meal that Muslims eat at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan. It’s a celebratory occasion that involves family and friends gathering to eat together. At Abuja Continental Hotel, we’re committed to making this experience truly special for our guests.”

The hotel’s Iftar celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience, with an exceptional buffet featuring authentic Middle Eastern and Nigerian Halal delights. Guests can look forward to savoring slow-roasted lamb, spiced rice, rich tagines, handmade samosas, falafel, and warm, fluffy bread. Decadent Arabic sweets, fresh dates, and saffron-infused treats will also be available, accompanied by refreshing hibiscus and tamarind drinks.

Brett explained that the hotel’s culinary team has worked tirelessly to craft a diverse range of traditional and international dishes, carefully selected to nourish both body and soul.

“Throughout the 30 days of fasting, we’re committed to providing our guests with a scintillating culinary experience that will delight their senses and leave them with unforgettable memories.”

To create a more immersive experience, the hotel will provide live streaming from Mecca and dedicated prayer areas for men. Brett noted that these thoughtful touches are designed to help guests connect with the true spirit of Ramadan.

At Abuja Continental Hotel, we’re dedicated to making this Ramadan a truly special time for our guests,” Brett said. “We invite everyone to join us for Iftar and experience the warmth of our hospitality. May this blessed month bring you closer to Almighty Allah, and may our humble efforts contribute to making your fasting experience more meaningful and enriching.”

The hotel’s Iftar celebration promises to be a memorable experience, with its unique blend of tradition, culture, and cuisine.

With its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences, Abuja Continental Hotel is the perfect destination for Muslims looking to celebrate Ramadan in style.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact Abuja Continental Hotel directly. Ramadan Mubarak!