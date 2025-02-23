Young Professionals for Tinubu (YP4T) Applauds Nigeria’s AI Push

.Says $15 Billion Digital Economy Opportunity Must Be Seized Now

Nigeria’s growing investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation is positioning the country as one of Africa’s most ambitious tech-driven economies, with AI projected to contribute $15 billion to Nigeria’s economy by 2030. As global technology companies deepen their focus on Africa, Young Professionals for Tinubu (YP4T) has acknowledged the deliberate policy moves by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to ensure AI becomes a real driver of economic growth, job creation, and youth empowerment.

Following the President’s high-level discussions with global technology leaders, including his recent meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, there is increasing recognition that Nigeria is taking active steps to secure its place in the global AI economy. But beyond diplomatic engagements, the administration has backed its vision with tangible programs that are already making an impact. The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative has already begun producing a pipeline of AI-trained professionals, while the National AI Strategy Framework has laid the groundwork for AI integration across finance, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

The administration’s efforts to attract investment into Nigeria’s AI and technology ecosystem have also led to direct support for startups and digital enterprises, ensuring young Nigerians have access to the resources and capital necessary to innovate and compete internationally. Global partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia have further reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to AI as a pillar for economic transformation.

“AI is no longer a theoretical concept—it is a defining force in global economies, and Nigeria is now actively securing its place in that future,” said Victor Benjamin, West/South South Director of YP4T. “For years, young Nigerians have sought opportunities in technology and digital innovation. What we are seeing now is a deliberate effort by the administration to turn that aspiration into reality through strategic policies, funding, and industry collaboration. This is a critical time for Nigerian professionals and businesses to position themselves in the AI-driven economy.”

While many African economies continue to grapple with integrating AI and digital transformation into their long-term growth plans, Nigeria’s current trajectory signals a shift toward becoming a leader in AI adoption and development. The impact of AI is already being felt in precision agriculture, AI-driven financial inclusion, digital healthcare, and education technology, demonstrating how these investments are directly improving productivity, economic diversification, and access to essential services.

However, experts warn that Nigeria must sustain these efforts to fully unlock the potential of AI-driven growth. With a youth population expected to exceed 100 million by 2050, ensuring that young professionals have the skills, tools, and infrastructure to build AI-powered solutions is key to job creation and economic stability.

“As a network of young professionals actively engaged in shaping Nigeria’s future, we see these investments as fundamental to building a globally competitive workforce,” continued Benjamin. “This is not just about innovation; this is about securing economic opportunities for millions of young Nigerians. AI and digital transformation must be central to Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy, and every young Nigerian should be paying attention to these opportunities.”

With AI projected to add billions to Nigeria’s GDP in the coming years, industry stakeholders, government institutions, and the private sector must work together to ensure these initiatives translate into real economic gains. As Nigeria continues to attract international AI investment, YP4T remains committed to mobilizing young Nigerians to engage, innovate, and lead in this digital revolution.