‘We’re grateful’, Osun community praises Tinubu, Oyetola, NASS over new Varsity

. . . Seeks FG support for immediate takeoff

The host-community of the newly approved Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies Iragbiji (FUADSI) in Osun State, has expressed gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leadership of the National Assembly, as well as the Ministers of Marine and Blue Economy, Education and Agriculture and Food Security, Adegboyega Oyetola, Olatunji Alausa and Abubakar Kyari respectively, over the President’s approval of the establishment of the specialized varsity in Iragbiji.

The expression of appreciation to the President was contained in a post-stakeholders meeting press statement issued on Saturday by Dr. Jimoh Olorede and signed by the Chairman of Iragbiji Development Association (IDA), Dr. Lateef Raheem, Provost of Ilesha College of Health Technology, Osun State, and the traditional ruler of the Community, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, incumbent Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

During the meeting held Friday’s evening at the monarch’s palace in Iragbiji consequent upon President Tinubu’s approval of the new university, the Community, according to the statement, eulogized Tinubu, describing him as a leader with foresight and clear vision whose patriotic mission would expectedly bring the yearning and age-long goals of the nation to be the economic pacesetter, developmental forerunner, and continental role-model in Africa to fruition.

The Community consequently sought support of the Federal Government on other necessary administrative and executive approvals for immediate take-off and smooth running of the new institution

The signatories to the press statement, IDA Chairman and Oba Olabomi in the statement said: “We also thank leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives for patriotism and selflessness in their collective choice of Iragbiji, an agriculture-oriented, agrarian and development-driven Community, as host for the specialized university, just as this portrays the two hallowed Chambers as a collection of an innovative, creative, proactive and patriotic leadership.

“The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, GCON, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and his Deputy, Lola Ashiru, are well-appreciated for their synergic and legislative cooperation, as well as insightful and purpose-driven leadership.

“Our special appreciation goes to other distinguished leaders of the Senate, especially the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Simon Lalong, and his forward-thinking Committee members, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Adeola Olamilekan (Yayi), the Spokesperson of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu and Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun from Lagos State, including the Clerk and all other career officers of the Senate, with an extension of our gratitude as a Community to all the principal officials of the Green Chamber, House of Representatives.”

Specially appreciated for his role and influential stake over the approval of the University was the former governor of Osun State and incumbent Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Eulogizing the Minister in the statement, Aragbiji said: “Oyetola is our beloved Community leader and motivated patriot in whom we are well pleased for his positive disposition, love and goodwill for Iragbiji, and his human capacity building efforts, especially as once again demonstrated by the Presidential approval of the Federal University for our agricultural, education-desirous Community.”

Similarly, the appreciative statement sent eulogies to the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari over their contributory and collaborative stakes that brought the university’s proposition to fruition with the final approval of the President.