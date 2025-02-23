Telecom shutdown over diesel shortage looms nationwide, ATCON  warns

.As association urges security agencies, petroleum unions to safeguard Nigeria’s connectivity

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ACTON has raised an urgent alarm over a diesel supply crisis caused by an ongoing strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, a branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.

The President of ATCON , Mr. Tony Emoekpere, disclosed in a statemen on Sunday that the fuel supply disruption is critically affecting telecom base stations, pushing them to the brink of a shutdown and threatening millions of mobile and internet users in the region.

“This strike, which stems from the persistent harassment of tanker and petroleum product drivers by police officers in Lagos State, has effectively halted all truck loading operations and fuel movements,” Emoekpere stated.

He explained that diesel supply to telecom infrastructure has been severely impacted, leaving critical sites with dangerously low fuel levels.

According to him, if urgent measures are not taken, the situation could escalate into a full-blown network blackout, disrupting essential services including mobile and internet access, business operations, emergency response systems, and daily communications.

ATCON has called on the governors of Lagos and Ogun states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun respectively, to intervene immediately by facilitating the release of diesel from depots to telecom operators to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

“This is not just a telecom issue—it is a national emergency that could cripple economic activities and compromise public safety,” Emoekpere stressed.

The association also appealed to security agencies and petroleum unions to resolve the crisis swiftly to safeguard Nigeria’s connectivity and economic stability.

ATCON emphasised that a prolonged disruption in fuel supply to telecom infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences for both businesses and individuals who rely on stable communication networks for daily operations.