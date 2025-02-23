Seplat Energy Clinches ‘Deal of the Year’ at New Telegraph Award

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has clinched the ‘Deal of the Year’ Award at the recently held New Telegraph Newspaper Awards.

Seplat Energy completed the deal on the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited – renamed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) from ExxonMobil in December 2024.

The Award ceremony was not just a ceremony but a heartfelt tribute to outstanding organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions across various sectors, including governance, business, education, and technology. The event honoured those who have excelled in their fields and inspired others through their work.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu, said: “Tonight, we celebrate not just achievements but the transformative power of love, dedication to work, those who have transcended expectations, those who have defied barriers and inspired digital growth and made extraordinary waves and impact in their various fields.”

“The true essence of these awards lies not in accolades or trophies, but in the enduring impact of each orgnanisation and individual’s contributions,” Aminu said, urging awardees to continue to push boundaries and inspire others for greater heights.

The MPNU deal was transformative for Seplat Energy, with the capacity of more than doubling production and positioning the Company to drive growth and profitability, whilst contributing significantly to Nigeria’s future prosperity.

The completion of the acquisition has created Nigeria’s leading independent energy company, with the enlarged company having equity in 11 blocks (onshore and shallow water Nigeria); 48 producing oil and gas fields; 5 gas processing facilities; and 3 export terminals.

The acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MPNU adds the following assets to the Seplat Group: 40% operated interest in OML 67, 68, 70 and 104; 40% operated interest in the Qua Iboe export terminal and the Yoho FSO; 51% operated interest in the Bonny River Terminal (‘BRT’) NGL recovery plant; 9.6% participating interest in the Aneman-Kpono field; and approximately 1,000 staff and 500 contractors have transitioned to the Seplat Group.

This strongly connects to Seplat Energy’s mission of delivering value to all its stakeholders, and building a sustainable business that can deliver affordable, accessible and reliable energy for Nigeria.

Responding, Seplat Energy thanked the New Telegraphy Newspapers for its recognition whilst lauding the Newspaper’s commitment to excellence and professionalism. “At Seplat Energy we are proud of the contributions we can make to improving affordable energy access for Nigerians through the safe, responsible development of Nigeria’s oil and gas reserves,” it added