SANEF limited appoints Uche Uzoebo as the new MD/CEO

Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited has appointed Mrs. Uche Uzoebo as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2025.

Mrs. Uche Uzoebo succeeds Mrs. Ronke Kuye, who was the pioneer Chief Executive Officer and under whose leadership SANEF Limited experienced growth and success in its core mandate of expanding and deepening Financial Inclusion and Agent Banking.

Uzoebo brings extensive experience, knowledge and expertise to her new role. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Chief Distribution and Stakeholder Engagement Officer of SANEF Limited since inception and is credited with driving business, stakeholder expansion and and strategic initiatives that has enabled the organization to meet its core objectives through Agent Expansion; Account Opening; Product & Services; Technology Solutions; Policy Advocacy; Stakeholder Engagement, Financial Literacy, Capacity Building and Awareness.

As the Chief Distribution and Stakeholder Engagement Officer of SANEF Limited, Mrs. Uche Uzoebo also collaborated closely with regulators, banks, financial service providers, developmental organizations, enterprise support organizations, non-governmental organizations, private sector, government agencies to expand financial access points, digital financial services, economic and financial inclusion through agent networks, financial literacy and innovative technology solutions.

Uche is a passionate and renowned expert in financial inclusion, digital transformation, inclusive finance and women empowerment in Nigeria. With over two decades of cognate experience in banking and financial services, she has established herself as a thought leader and passionate advocate for financial literacy and advocacy, training, inclusive finance, women empowerment and breaking economic barriers. Her strong business acumen and leadership qualities have driven the advancement of digital financial services, economic and financial inclusion in the ecosystem.

Mrs. Uche Uzoebo has led strategic project initiatives focused on expanding economic inclusion and diligently worked on empowering women as a gender specialist and advocate with special focus on supporting women entrepreneurs; digitally transformed businesses and society. As a reputable certified trainer, Uche has delivered high-impact training and well-tailored programmes to deepen knowledge and thought leadership. She has also contributed to published works, spoken at fintech and finance related conferences, thereby providing a strong voice in advancing financial inclusion and digital payment. Her practice engagements involve policy and strategic management interventions.

Under her leadership, SANEF Limited is committed to achieving excellence, greater growth, development and expansion to stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Uche is a certified Product Manager, certified Licensed National Business Development Service Provider (BDSP), member of the Association of International Product Marketing & Management (AIPMM), Global Women in Management (GWIM), Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) – the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), a fellow of Acumen, West Africa and a fellow of The Microfinance Association, UK.

SANEF serves as an enabler in the economic and financial inclusion ecosystem in Nigeria, collaborating with various Stakeholders to expand the frontiers of Financial Inclusion.