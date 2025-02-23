PDP govs hail Adeleke on Osun LG election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the state on the successful conduct of the Local Government Council Elections held on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Hashim Abioye, had on Saturday declared PDP winner in all chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 30 local government areas of the State.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, noting that the election was held to fill vacant positions in 332 wards and 30 Local Government Areas within the state.

Abioye said that the election was conducted in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations and guidelines.

According to him, “The Local Government election has been successfully concluded. The election was conducted to fill the existing vacancies in 332 wards in the state and 30 LGAs of the state.

“The election was contested by 18 political parties and the result has been submitted to the commission.

“From the available result as obtained from the field, the candidates of the PDP in 332 wards emerged as winners, and I as the chief returning officer of the commission hereby return each and everyone of them as duly elected councillors of their wards.

“For the 30 LGAs of Osun state, the candidates of PDP cleared all the seats to this effect, by the power conferred on me as the chief returning officer of OSSIEC, I hereby declare them as duly elected chairman of their respective LGA.”

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by PDP Governors’ Forum Director-General, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, the forum, under the leadership of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, commended the PDP for securing a resounding victory in the elections.

Describing the outcome as a validation of good governance, Governor Mohammed said, “This is a well-deserved victory after a hard-fought contest—for Governor Adeleke, the PDP, democracy, and the undeniable impact of good governance in public service.”

He urged Adeleke to ensure that the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors embrace inclusivity and work towards sustaining peace and unity in the state.

“The elected officials must be magnanimous in victory and promote a culture of tolerance to further consolidate the peace already enjoyed in the state,” he stated.

The forum commended Adeleke for his administration’s grassroots development initiatives, youth empowerment programmes, and commitment to women’s inclusion, which they described as key factors in the PDP’s electoral success.

“Having verified Governor Adeleke’s numerous capacity-building and empowerment initiatives, we are confident that he will lead the newly elected local government officials to maximise all opportunities for delivering life-changing dividends of democracy to Osun residents,” the statement read.

The forum further described the election as “a referendum on Adeleke’s leadership and acceptability in Osun State.”

The statement added, “Power in a democracy resides with the people. Once again, the people of Osun have spoken, reaffirming their trust in the PDP as a people-centred party.”

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission was also praised for conducting a credible election and upholding the integrity of the process.

“With the successful conclusion of the exercise, it is evident that the voice of the people has been honoured,” the forum added.

