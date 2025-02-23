Osun LG Election: PDP sweeps all chairmanship, councillorship seats

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party has secured victory in all chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 30 local government areas of Osun State.

This announcement was made by the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Hashim Abioye, during a press conference on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Abioye explained that the election was held to fill vacant positions in 332 wards and 30 Local Government Areas within the state.

He said that the election was conducted in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations and guidelines.

According to him, “The Local Government election has been successfully concluded.

The election was conducted to fill the existing vacancies in 332 wards in the state and 30 LGAs of the state.

“The election was contested by 18 political parties and the result has been submitted to the commission.

“From the available result as obtained from the field, the candidates of the PDP in 332 wards emerged as winners, and I as the chief returning officer of the commission hereby return each and everyone of them as duly elected councillors of their wards.

“For the 30 LGAs of Osun state, the candidates of PDP cleared all the seats to this effect, by the power conferred on me as the chief returning officer of OSSIEC, I hereby declare them as duly elected chairman of their respective LGA.

“I want to apologise once again to the media community for our inability to provide accreditation materials, it was simply because the police have sealed our head office where the materials are kept, up till now, police has refused to give us access,” he said.

