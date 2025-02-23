NSCDC, Tantita deepen partnership to end oil theft in Niger Delta

…Tinubu behind Tantita’s success – Eradiri

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) have deepened their collaboration to end all forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Commandant-General, NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Audi, as part of his tour of NSCDC formations in the region, led a delegation of senior officers of the corps to meet with the Managing Director, TSSNL, Chief Kestin Pondi and the Founder of Tantita, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo in Warri and Oporoza in Delta State.

Audi and his team also toured the operational facilities of NSCDC operatives working with Tantita in far-flung creeks of the Niger Delta and other formations to assess their activities and encourage the frontline security agents.

The Commandant-General while paying a courtesy visit to Pondi said his operational tour of the Niger Delta was to enable him to get first-hand information of his men on the ground and strengthen the relationship between the corps and Tantita.

He said oil remained the mainstay of the Nigerian economy and that in line with the mandate of his security outfit, the corps would work with Tantita to protect oil assets.

Audi said the NSCDC would celebrate the gallantry of his men on March 1st adding that the occasion would recognise fallen heroes of the corps and empower the families of deceased officers.

He said: ” We place a high premium on the welfare of our staff that is why every March 1st we recognise our personnel who died on active duty by assisting their families through payment of life insurance benefits and other empowerment schemes”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Ltd, Mr Kestin Pondi, heaped praises on President Ahmed Tinubu for providing the enabling environment to fight oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He assured of closer collaboration with security forces including the NSCDC in the ongoing efforts to tackle pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

Pondi said without the collaborative efforts of the NSCDC and other security agencies, the success record would have been impossible.

He praised the bravery and professionalism of the agency in protecting critical national assets, stressing that with improved oil production levels, the nation would enjoy increased revenue.

He said prior to Tantita’s involvement in combatting oil theft, production levels hovered around 800,000 barrels per day, adding that the increased production was because of the collaboration with NSCDC.

He expressed sadness at the death of operatives of the paramilitary organisation attached to Tantita, but said their demise would not be in vain.

He said: “The success recorded in the recent past is not without the collaborative efforts of NSCDC. At the moment we have over 450 personnel in our organisation who have been providing collaborative services to our personnel.

“It is worthy of note that as at the time we came on board, the nation was producing between 600000 – 800000 barrels per day in 2022, but as at today we have gone over 2 million barrels per day and this is largely due to our collaboration with you.

“Although this is not without incidents. We have had people killed, we have had your personnel shot. A very recent incident is the loss of your staff who left behind three kids and a wife. Our management is discussing what we can do for his family.”

Pondi said the visit to the Niger Delta by the Commandant-General of NSCDC served is a morale booster to his men who risked their lives securing oil pipelines.

He said: “We want to commend President Ahmed Tinubu for providing the enabling environment through the office of National Security Adviser. The NSA has greatly enhanced the task given to Tantita.”

A former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, hailed NSCDC and Tantita for their mutual relationship saying their operational style was in line with President Tinubu’s leadership approach of community and stakeholders’ engagements.

Describing President Tinubu as a community man, Eradiri said Tinubu’s approach was centered around the people adding that in a similar way Tantita and NSCDC’s approach instilled confidence in people to protect oil facilities within their domain.

He said: “The collaboration among NSCDC, Tantita, communities and other security agencies is beginning to bring back a greener environment in the Niger Delta. We hope it gets better as the collaboration gets stronger.

“This is in line with President Tinubu’s leadership style. President Tinubu is a community man. His approach has always been about the people. For some of us who have known him years ago, we are not surprised that he is doing things differently.

“Recall that when he was campaigning he came to the Gbaramatu Kingdom. President Tinubu expanded the relationship with Tantita and consolidated on what he met and that is why the trajectory has been smooth. President Tinubu is the reason Tantita is succeeding and we want to commend him for believing in Tompolo and the people”, he said.

