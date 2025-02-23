Gunmen invades Elyon Paradise Ministry church, Asagba Ogwashi, shoot Pastor, whisk away six members of church

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Delta

Our correspondent learnt that on February 21, 2025, at about 10:30 pm, the unknown gunmen rounded up the Church, shot the Pastor and cut off his two fingers which resulted to the loss of “a lot of blood”.

A Pastor of the Church, Steve Victor Onuchukwu, told the press at the weekend, that since the incident occurred, the Kidnappers have not called to demand any ransom for their release.

Onuchukwu said the matter has since been reported to the Police for necessary action but till now no positive results except that “one of the security agencies just called me that they are working round the clock to perfect their release”.

He disclosed that right now there is apprehension over the fate of the shot Pastor, who is currently at an undisclosed hospital’s theatre with several medical personnel battling for his survival.

“We have rushed the Pastor to the hospital, he is even at the theatre right now where doctors are working on him, to make sure his life is stabilized”, Pastor Onuchukwu said.

When contacted, Delta State Police command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe said he is not aware of any such reported incident because nobody has reported the case to us”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2