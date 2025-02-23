Expert Advocates PPP to Address Public Infrastructure Decay

*As AFRPN hold 7th Annual Lecture

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The President African School of Governance Kigali Prof Kingsley Moghalu has advocated the adoption of Public Private Partnership PPP to address the huge infrastructure decay facing Nigeria and many other African countries..

He spoke as a Guest Lecturer at the 7th Annual Lecture of the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria AFRPN at the Rotunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tafawa Balewa House Abuja.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN said that Nigeria and many other African countries are facing huge infrastructure challenge and the Public Private Partnership is the innovative approach to address it.

He noted that many African countries had in the early 1950s and 1960s achieved political independence without a corresponding economic independence to address the economic issues of these emergent states in Africa

He also noted that Africa needs $170 billion to address the infrastructure adding that there is deficit of $100 billion to address the infrastructure challenge.

He noted that foreign aids had entangled most African countries to the extent that there development policies are dictated by international monetary institutions.

The erudite scholar of international repute also advocated tolling of road usage and for the adoption of the PPP model in a corraborative manner to address infrastructure decay.

The President of AFRPN Amb Dr. Gani Lawal in an opening remarks said the annual lecture is intended to bring into perspectives the role of diplomats and foreign service officers in shaping the foreign policy of nations.

He assured that the body will continue to support the President Bola Tinubu’s four Ds as pillars of foreign policy of Nigeria.

Some dignitaries who attended the occasion include the Minister of State Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca Ojukwu the host, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari chairman of the occasion, HRH Muhammad Sanusi Emir of Kano and Amb. Dalhatu Tafida a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom among others.