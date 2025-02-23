ESUT matriculates 7,174 students

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, on Friday, matriculated 7,174 fresh students into various degree programmes across 14 faculties of the University for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The matriculation ceremony which was held at its main campus in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State witnessed heavy human and vehicular traffic.

In his convocation address during the 44th matriculation ceremony of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, while congratulating the new students, enjoined them to imbibe good virtues and eschew social vices such as examination malpractice, admission racketeering, sorting for grades, sexual harassment among others, adding that any breach of the aforementioned offences attract varying degrees of sanctions from the university authority.

“Having climbed another ladder to become a university student, you should appreciate the efforts of your parents, guardians and loved ones by being diligent in your studies. ESUT is defined by highly committed staff who deeply care about their students and one another in their call to duty and service to humanity. It is gratifying to note that the lecturers and administrative staff are ever ready to give you the assistance required to succeed and excel in life,” the Vice Chancellor also said.

He said that the University Management was planning to plant at least 3,000 trees to augment the existing ones in order to have an eco-friendly environment.

He further stated that the Enugu State Governor, Barr. Peter Mbah, had been very supportive to the University, adding that ESUT started decentralized matriculation to enable parents interface with staff of various departments where their wards are admitted.

In his remarks, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Chike Nwoha, who led the University Monitoring Team across all the faculties of the University, noted that there was total compliance by the Deans of Faculties to the University directives.

Some of the matriculants who spoke during the ceremony, including Nnam Chinenye Perpetual of the Pharmacy Department, Chizuelum Ezeanioma of the Accountancy Department and Stephanie Eze of the Nursing Sciences Department among others expressed happiness over their admissions and pledged to study hard to make themselves and their parents proud.

A parent to one of the matriculants, Comrade Okwudiri Nnamani, who said that his daughter had sought admission to study Nursing Sciences three times without success, glorified God that she got admitted on the fourth attempt.

He promised to support her and equally prayed for her successful graduation.

