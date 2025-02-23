26.8 C
Lagos
February 23, 2025
Trending now

South East zone of the Association of the Electricity Consumers of Nigeria…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 24, 2025

ECOWAS Calls for Stronger Regional Economic Communities

Expert Advocates PPP to Address Public Infrastructure Decay

Community honours Osun journalist with chieftaincy title

Onitsha Headbridge Drug Market re-opens within 10 days -Soludo

PDP govs hail Adeleke on Osun LG election

2027 Elections: Umahi may scuttle Tinubu’s re-election chances in S’East – Group

Seplat Energy Clinches ‘Deal of the Year’ at New Telegraph Award

Adeleke swears in 30 LGs chairmen, councilors in Osun

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

ECOWAS Calls for Stronger Regional Economic Communities

by Editor0134
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has called for stronger regional economic communities among nations
He made the call at the weekend when he addressed the G20 Ministerial Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.
 In his remarks, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray called for the strengthening of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as a panacea for achieving solidarity, equality, and sustainability.
 He emphasized  that stronger Regional Economic Communities would enhance international cooperation and multilateralism.
 He also underscored the importance of debt sustainability as a driver  of inclusive development and growth as well as a catalyst for stronger Regional Economic Communities.
The G20 or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union, and  the African Union.
The President of South Africa, Mr Cyril  Ramaphosa officiated last week’s meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers under South African Presidency.

Related posts

PDP crisis: Bala Mohammed asks Wike to resign over alleged anti-party activities

Editor

NEC urges Tinubu to withdraw bills for wider consultation

NewChampion

Ondo LG Poll: APC strategises for victory, Aiyedatiwa warns against Over-Confidence

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO