ECOWAS Calls for Stronger Regional Economic Communities

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has called for stronger regional economic communities among nations

He made the call at the weekend when he addressed the G20 Ministerial Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In his remarks, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray called for the strengthening of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as a panacea for achieving solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

He emphasized that stronger Regional Economic Communities would enhance international cooperation and multilateralism.

He also underscored the importance of debt sustainability as a driver of inclusive development and growth as well as a catalyst for stronger Regional Economic Communities.

The G20 or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union, and the African Union.

The President of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa officiated last week’s meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers under South African Presidency.